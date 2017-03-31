Case Keenum signing with Minnesota Vikings

Case Keenum
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Case Keenum

Case Keenum
By: Mark Berman

Posted:Mar 31 2017 03:00PM CDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 06:37PM CDT

HOUSTON -

Free agent quarterback Case Keenum is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL sources.

Keenum, former star at the University of Houston, was with the Houston Texans from 2012 to 2014.

He spent the last two years with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.                    

Last season Keenum played in 10 games for the Rams, starting nine.

In 2016, Keenum threw for 2,201 yards, with nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

At the University of Houston Keenum became the FBS all-time leader in total offense.

He is also the only quarterback in FBS history to have passed for more than 5000 yards three times.

 

 

 


