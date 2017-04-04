Report: Tony Romo could leave football for a broadcasting job

Apr 04 2017

Updated:Apr 04 2017 08:35AM CDT

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo may be moving from the sidelines to the broadcast booth, according to reports.

Sources told both ESPN and NFL.com that Romo is ready to leave football and go into TV broadcasting. The move could reportedly come Tuesday.

FOX 4’s Mike Doocy said the news is not a huge surprise. Romo has been exploring his options since he suffered an injury last season and Dak Prescott took over as starting quarterback.

“I think when he played golf over the weekend in South Carolina in an amateur tournament that maybe should have tipped us off even more than it did,” Doocy said. “I have not been able to independently confirm this yet, but certainly these reports indicate that Tony is ready to step away and that the Cowboys will release him.”

Doocy said he thinks it would be a great idea for Romo to take a job in the booth. There are several good national broadcasting jobs available – on CBS, FOX or NBC.

“I’m happy for him. I think it’s a great decision for Tony Romo given the nature of his injuries in recent years. I mean, this is a father of two young children with a third on the way and he’ll have a bright future ahead of him in broadcasting,” he said.

But will it be a permanent change? Romo reportedly told Jerry Jones he’d go into broadcasting “for now.” It might be hard for someone who has been playing football every day to all of a sudden work in an office or broadcasting booth.

“I remember when Troy [Aikman] retired and there were reports it seemed like for three or four years after he’d gone into broadcasting booth of the possibility that he might come back. So I’m sure those stories will be out there for a while. And you could never rule it out. Tony’s a competitive person,” Doocy said.

But Doocy said if Romo has indeed made the decision to move into broadcasting he’s the type of person to throw himself into the job and try to become the best in that field as well.

Last month it looked like the Cowboys were ready to release Romo, but then Jones made a comment about him still be on the squad when training camp opens.

If Romo stays with the Cowboys, he will make at least $14 million this season.


