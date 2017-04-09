Police: Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon safely located

Posted:Apr 09 2017 08:05PM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 06:22AM CDT

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon has been located, according to Woodstock police.

Nixon, 58, hadn't been seen since Saturday morning when he left for a tee-time at a local golf course, but never arrived. 

Police said around 12:30 p.m. Monday that he'd been found safe. 

Nixon played with the Braves for four seasons. He retired with 1,379 hits and a .270 batting average overall. He also had 620 stolen bases.


