Police: Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon safely located

- Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon has been located, according to Woodstock police.

Nixon, 58, hadn't been seen since Saturday morning when he left for a tee-time at a local golf course, but never arrived.

Police said around 12:30 p.m. Monday that he'd been found safe.

Nixon played with the Braves for four seasons. He retired with 1,379 hits and a .270 batting average overall. He also had 620 stolen bases.