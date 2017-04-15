Ex-NFL player Todd Heap accidentally kills 3-year-old daughter with truck

Posted:Apr 15 2017 02:15PM CDT

Updated:Apr 15 2017 02:15PM CDT

An ex-NFL star accidentally struck his 3-year-old daughter with a truck, killing her, police in Arizona said.

Todd Heap, 37, was in the driveway of his home in Mesa and was moving the truck forward when he struck the little girl, according to police.

A Mesa police spokesman told Fox News on Saturday that he did not have the name of the little girl. Steven Perry said the incident was an “accident.” She was the youngest of five children Heap has with his wife Ashley, according to the Sporting News.

Officers went to the Heap home around 3:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a car/pedestrian accident, Fox 10 Phoenix reports. The home is located in a gated community in the Las Sendas neighborhood.

Read more on FOX NEWS


