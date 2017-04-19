Serena Williams shares, deletes photo indicating pregnancy

April 7, 2015: Serena Williams in Sterling, Va.
April 7, 2015: Serena Williams in Sterling, Va.

Posted:Apr 19 2017 11:40AM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 11:55AM CDT

(FOX NEWS) - Serena Williams announced she's expecting a baby with fiance Alexis Ohanian in a photo shared on social media Wednesday, but deleted the photo a short time later.

The tennis star, 35, shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks."

Williams and her Reddit co-founder fiance, 33, announced their engagement in December.

