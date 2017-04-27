Reversal of Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction appalls victim's family

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Posted:Apr 27 2017 03:45PM CDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 03:45PM CDT

Aaron Hernandez is an innocent man.

At least, that is, in the eyes of the law in Massachusetts.

Under a long-standing legal principle in the Bay State, Hernandez will have his first-degree murder conviction vacated because he died before the completion of the appeal process, which his lawyers initiated after he was convicted by a jury. The former star tight end for the New England Patriots, killed himself last week in prison while serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

“The public definitely has a right to be surprised by this principle, but this is not surprising to anyone in the legal community in Massachusetts,” Martin Healy, chief legal counsel at the Massachusetts Bar Association, told Fox News. “Right now the matter is pretty pro forma.”

The latest twist in the Hernandez murder case drama -- coming less than a week after the late football player was found hanging in his prison cell -- has been particularly hard on the family of Odin Lloyd.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories