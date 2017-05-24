Bill Murray plays with Jordan Spieth at Dean and DeLuca Invitational Pro-Am

Actor and comedian Bill Murray was in Fort Worth on Wednesday to play the pro-am at the Dean and DeLuca Invitational.

Nobody spices up a pro-am like Murray, who was in the film Caddyshack. He loves the game of golf and he was playing with his friend Jordan Spieth on the Colonial course.

Spieth seemed to enjoy a relaxing round with the clown prince of golf.

“Bill's so great with the people. I also learned a lot about my putting from Bill today. I think he had 20 putts in the 18 holes,” Spieth said. “But it was just a really good time. It's a fun day.”

Murray had his moments too -- he made a long putt and chipped in on one hole.

But most of the memorable moments came with the fans -- and of course, Murray and Spieth had the biggest galleries at the pro-am.

“Well, I didn't see Jordan that much. Where I hit it -- mine was more of a nature experience. You have a lot to be proud of here, there's a lot more kinds of wildlife here than you think. Not everyone has a drink in their hand. There's squirrels and rabbits and all kinds of critters where I was hitting the ball,” Murray said.

Murray, Spieth and the amateurs who paid big money to join them seem to have a great time.

On Thursday it gets a little more serious as Spieth tries to defend his title at the Dean and DeLuca Invitational.