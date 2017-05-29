Golfer Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges

Posted: May 29 2017 10:42AM CDT

Updated: May 29 2017 11:24AM CDT

JUPITER, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida early Monday morning on charges of driving under the influence, according to Palm Beach County Jail records.

The records show that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday after police in Jupiter arrested him. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his recognizance. 

No other details were immediately available.

 

