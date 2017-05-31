WATCH: Police release Tiger Woods' arrest video

By: Associated Press

Posted: May 31 2017 07:15PM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 09:49PM CDT

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest.

Jupiter police released the dash-cam footage Wednesday night.

Officers on patrol early Monday noticed a Mercedes pulled awkwardly to the side of the road with the engine running, the brake lights on and a right turn signal blinking. Both tires on the left side of the car were flat, and police described fresh damage to the driver's side.

The video shows officers approach the car and Woods, who didn't know where he was. The footage also shows Woods stumble and sway through a field sobriety test before being arrested.

A breath test registered a blood alcohol level of 0.00 percent. Woods later said his condition was caused by prescription medications.

Woods is to be arraigned July 5 in Palm Beach County court on the DUI charge.

