Man asks to wear Tony Romo Cowboys jersey to double murder trial

By: Phil Mayer

Posted: Jun 16 2017 01:55PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17 2017 02:38PM CDT

A Las Vegas man will get the death penalty if he is convicted of a double murder in his upcoming trial. But if he goes down, Thomas Randolph wants to do so in his Dallas Cowboys jersey.

On the most important day of his life, Randolph wants to be wearing a Tony Romo jersey, instead of a suit according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Why does Randolph want to do this?

"Because he's a Cowboys fan," one of his lawyers, Clark Patrick, told the paper.

Unfortunately for Randolph, his wish is unlikely to be granted. Defense lawyers say that his attire would have to be processed through the jail as part of the trial wardrobe.

Randolph has waited nine years for his trial, after being accused of hiring a hitman to kill his sixth wife and then killing the hitman himself.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories