Adorable video shows bat dog failing to retrieve bats

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 22 2017 11:36AM CDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 07:36PM CDT

FRISCO, Texas - The bat dog for a North Texas AA baseball team is going viral for not exactly fetching those bats.

The Frisco RoughRiders made Brooks their team dog two years ago. He’s a good boy and delights the fans but the team said he’s ever really gotten the hang of how to be a bat dog.

He’s athletic and even has a Twitter account. But retrieving bats isn’t natural for him.

Nevertheless, don’t underestimate Brooks. He runs the bases like a boss. Just make sure you don’t get in his way!

Go Brooks!!

