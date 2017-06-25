Son of former Braves player on life support after getting hit in the face by a baseball

Posted: Jun 25 2017 04:59PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25 2017 09:13PM CDT

The son of former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart is on life support after getting hit by a baseball during a tournament in South Carolina.

15-year-old Jason Lockhart is in intensive care after getting hit in the face when a catcher threw a ball back to the pitcher as Jason crossed the plate last Saturday.

Jason suffered a broken nose and required stitches at first. On Monday, Jason went to get X-rays, when his nose began to bleed profusely, and doctors could not get it to stop.

Since then, Jason's sister, Sydney has been regularly posting updates about Jason on her Facebook page. She is asking for any thoughts and prayers for Jason and her family at this time.

Jason was transported to Scottish Rite in Atlanta after doctors cauterized it. A CT scan revealed a severe fracture causing him to continuously bleed.

He had surgery on Tuesday to repair the fracture, but on Wednesday the doctors discovered an artery was cut by the fracture in his nose.

After a couple of days of medication, sedation, and rest, Jason was still bleeding. and was put on life support and went back into surgery on Friday.

According to a post by Sydney, Jason was placed into a paralytic state through medicine and machines on Friday night to prevent movement that could cause more bleeding.

On Saturday, Jason began to bleed again, and doctors gave him a blood clotting machine to try and help stop the bleeding.

Sydney posted Sunday evening that the doctors decided to do an endovascular embolization to determine where the bleeding is coming from. Their hope is to find the area and help it clot faster to stop the bleeding.

