Rockets land Chris Paul in blockbuster trade

By: Mark Berman

Posted: Jun 28 2017 11:21AM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 12:24PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) -

NBA sources confirmed the Rockets pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Clippers, landing All-Star guard Chris Paul.

The Rockets send the Clippers guards Pat Beverley and Lou Williams, forward Sam Dekker and their first-round pick in 2018.

“I’m excited to see what L.A. holds,” Dekker said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. “It’s a shock.

“Thanks to Houston for everything they’ve done for me in giving me a shot. Now we attack a new venture, and I’m excited for it.”

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories