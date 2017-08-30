NFL cancels Texans-Cowboys preseason game
The Texans-Cowboys preseason game has been canceled by the NFL.
Houston Texans players wanted to get home to their families, who are affected by the flooding devastation brought on by Harvey.
The game was going to be played Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.
More than 40,000 tickets had been sold at $25 with proceeds being donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund. That fund supports the Red Cross and The Salvation Army.
J.J. Watt voiced that he didn't think the game should be played because of catastrophic flooding in Houston.
Watt, started a fundraising page that has collected more than $3 million in about two days, reiterated his stance Tuesday that the game originally scheduled for Houston should have been scrapped instead of moved to the home of the Cowboys.
The Texans and owner Bob McNair donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL Foundation said it would match the $1 million donation, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family pledged to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of Harvey flood relief up to $1 million.
The Texans flew to the Dallas area after a preseason loss in New Orleans last weekend and practiced the past two days at Cowboys headquarters. Coach Bill O'Brien said the team was hopeful of a return home by Monday.
Houston is supposed to open the regular season Sept. 10 at home against Jacksonville.
The Houston Texans release the following statement:
“The Houston Texans have made the decision to travel back to Houston after local authorities have now found a safe route for the team to drive home today. The fourth preseason game scheduled for Thursday night in Dallas will be cancelled. At this time, the priority of our organization is getting our players, coaches and staff back home to be reunited with their families, many of whom have been evacuated from their homes and are currently sheltered. The team feels it is imperative to get back home to help the Houston community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.
Robert, Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair will make a donation equal to the money that would have been generated from ticket sales from Thursday’s preseason game in Arlington to recovery and relief efforts.
Fans that have purchased tickets to Thursday’s game will have the option to donate the money to relief efforts or request a refund through Ticketmaster. Further details regarding refunds will be announced later today.
The Houston Texans sincerely appreciate the support shown by the Dallas Cowboys and our NFL family during this difficult time.”