Austin Huns Rugby full 2017 schedule released

The Austin Huns have released their 2017 rugby season schedule. The team's season kicks off on January 21 against the Dallas Harlequins in Dallas before their first home game at Huns Field on January 28 against San Diego's O.M.B.A.C. Rugby.

Austin Huns head coach Eugene Eloff said in a press release, "“With a long, intense pre-season behind the team and us finding harmony and balance, we are very excited to see this culminate in success between the four lines on January 21st when the league kicks off in Dallas."

“We will play an expansive, entertaining, try-scoring brand of rugby, not only performing on the field but also winning the hearts and minds of all the supporters and the Huns family," Eloff added.

The full schedule for the team is below:

2017 Season Home Games

January 28: Austin Huns vs. OMBAC Rugby

February 4: Austin Huns vs. Dallas Reds

February 18: Austin Huns vs. Austin Blacks

March 04: Austin Huns vs. Detroit Tradesmen

March 18: Austin Huns vs. Dallas Harlequins

April 1: Austin Huns vs. Rugby Utah

April 15: Austin Huns vs. Glendale Raptors

April 29: Austin Huns vs. NOLA Rugby

2017 Season Away Games

January 21: Austin Huns vs. Dallas Harlequins

February 25: Austin Huns vs. Glendale Raptors

March 11: Austin Huns vs. NOLA Rugby

April 8: Austin Huns vs. Dallas Reds

April 22: Austin Huns vs. Austin Blacks

May 13: Austin Huns vs. Rugby Utah

This year also marks the debut season for the newly formed Austin Huns Elite Team.

You can get more information and buy tickets here.