Colt McCoy back to help Boys & Girls Club of Austin Local Sports Colt McCoy back to help Boys & Girls Club of Austin Former Texas Longhorn and now Washington Redskins backup quarterback Colt McCoy was back in town to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin. It's an organization he's been supporting for many years.

Former Texas Longhorn and now Washington Redskins backup quarterback Colt McCoy was back in town to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin. It's an organization he's been supporting for many years.

McCoy teamed up with BBVA Compass Bank to donate $10,000.

At the check ceremony, FOX 7 took a moment to ask McCoy his take on new UT head football coach Tom Herman and the Longhorns.

"I certainly am behind Coach Herman and wish him all the best. And obviously those guys. I'm excited to hopefully get those guys to a bowl game. Get them winning some more football games and be able to wear my burnt orange around the locker room every now and then," McCoy says. "The last few years have been kind of hard. I've struggled to do that."