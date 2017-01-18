Liberty Hill head football coach retiring

After 16 years and two state championships, Liberty Hill head football coach Jerry Vance is calling it a career.
By: John Hygh

Posted:Jan 18 2017 09:16AM CST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 09:16AM CST

After 16 years and two state championships, Liberty Hill head football coach Jerry Vance is retiring.

Vance is calling it a career after compiling a 164-57 record with the Panthers. He won back to back Class 4A state titles in 2006 and 2007.

This past season, Liberty Hill went 8-4 and made it to the second round of the playoffs.


