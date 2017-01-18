Texas Rangers Winter Caravan makes stop in Round Rock Local Sports Texas Rangers Winter Caravan makes stop in Round Rock Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister and a few players were in Round Rock for the team's annual Winter Caravan to talk about the upcoming season as they gear up for spring training next month.

The team won 95 games and the AL West division last season but got swept by Toronto in the first round. Players say they are definitely chomping at the bit to get back at it.

Pitcher Keone Kela says, "It's more fuel to the fire to get back out there and to prove why we are the best. Why we took over the AL West back-to-back years. Why we won the amount of games we won. I think that this is gonna be a staple year and we're gonna do what we need to do."

It's a sentiment Banister and outfielder Delino DeShields, Jr. agrees with. "We're two-time division champs. We're coming into the season pretty confident."

"I expect to go out and play for the division and play post season baseball, and eventually win a World Series. That's what we show up to do," Banister says.

Pitchers and catchers will report for spring training in Surprise, Arizona on February 14.