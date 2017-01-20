MLB's RBI Austin honors Augie Garrido Local Sports MLB's RBI Austin honors Augie Garrido Longtime University of Texas baseball coach Augie Garrido was honored by MLB's RBI Austin with a lifetime achievement award roughly eight months after his forced resignation.

It was the first time local media got a chance to talk to Garrido since his impressive 20 year run on the 40 Acres came to an awkward end and the coaching legend still has his trademark sense of humor.

"Well what I've really found out about life after baseball is whatever you make it. I'm coaching myself and it's a damn tough job, the arguments I get into no one is going to win," Garrido said.

Before the function in downtown Austin, the College Hall of Famer shared time with some of the players who helped win two national titles at UT.

"Well he's the greatest baseball coach and college of all time and probably one of the greatest baseball coaches or coaches for that matter of all time, I think. He's someone I look up to, he's someone who I think has changed so many lives for the positive," said Huston Street.

So does the NCAA's all time winningest coach miss the sport he had been immersed in for more than half a century?

"I'm in the same routines, It's kind of like when I left professional baseball, I didn't miss it until spring training started. Let's wait til February 4th, I'll be at the Alumni game, let's see how I feel sitting in the stands rather than being on the field," Garrido said. " That's when we do a gut check."

Even if Garrido does get a bit sentimental he says he has no plans on a comeback.

"I'm not interesting in coaching again, I'm not persuing that at all. I think it would be an insult to Texas and Cal-State Fullerton both and I'm very excited about the opportunities that are out there, not knowing exactly what they are, but knowing that they are there," Garrido said.