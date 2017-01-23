3M Half Marathon draws thousands of runners

More than 6,000 runners participated in the 3M Half Marathon on January 22. The race is known as one of the fastest because runners enjoy a mostly downhill route that showcases some of Austin's finest locations.
The elevation drop makes it easier for runners to hit personal best time and make it a favorite among those training for full marathons.
This year was the 23rd year for the race which benefits Girlstart.
$50,000 was raised for the organization which provides year round STEM education programs for students in grades K-12.