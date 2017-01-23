3M Half Marathon draws thousands of runners

More than 6,000 runners participated in the 3M Half Marathon on January 22.

Posted:Jan 23 2017 06:54AM CST

More than 6,000 runners participated in the 3M Half Marathon on January 22. The race is known as one of the fastest because runners enjoy a mostly downhill route that showcases some of Austin's finest locations.

The elevation drop makes it easier for runners to hit personal best time and make it a favorite among those training for full marathons.

This year was the 23rd year for the race which benefits Girlstart.

$50,000 was raised for the organization which provides year round STEM education programs for students in grades K-12.


