Lake Travis TE one of 11 Cavaliers to sign with Division I schools Local Sports Lake Travis TE one of 11 Cavaliers to sign with Division I schools Lake Travis tight end Cade Brewer is one of 11 Cavaliers who signed with Division I schools.

Brewer, who signed with the University of Texas, and his catching ability is prized by head UT football coach Tom Herman and his staff. That's probably why the former SMU commit jumped at the offer from the Longhorns.

"I've always been a UT fan and it's always been my dream to go there. I talked it over with my family and I thought it was the best choice for me and the best choice for my life," Brewer says, "It's very similar to what we do at Lake Travis and I talked to them this morning and he said I fit really well with this offense, so I think it's going to be good."