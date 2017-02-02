Westlake football players sign with rival Pac 12 schools

Offensive lineman Stephan Zabie chose UCLA while linebacker Levi Jones pump faked a couple college fan bases before showing off his true selection, USC.
By: Dennis de la Peña

Posted:Feb 02 2017 09:58AM CST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 11:58AM CST

Two Westlake football players signed with rival Pac 12 schools. 

UT head football coach Tom Herman was hoping to sign offensive lineman Stephan Zabie but Zabie chose UCLA over Texas.

Linebacker Levi Jones pump faked a couple of college fan bases in Florida on live national TV before revealing his choice of USC.


