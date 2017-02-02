Everett Withers discusses first true recruiting class at Texas State Local Sports Everett Withers discusses first true recruiting class at Texas State Everett Withers first true recruiting class in Bobcat County is a 24 man group that's ranked best in the Sun Belt Conference according to 247 Sports.

"We talked about culture change, we want the guys that are winners, guys that come from winning programs, guys that are leaders on their team. Does he love football? Okay. Will he strain for the things that matter? Okay. And if he's team is important, does he show it to his teammates. I think we have this on this class, that was really important to us," Withers says.

As a frame of reference, 247 Sports ranks 11 of Texas State's signess as 3 star recruits. That's the same number of 3 stars the Texas Longhorns signed.