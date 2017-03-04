Liberty Hill advances to Class 4A title game

By: Dennis de la Peña

Posted:Mar 04 2017 07:29PM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 07:29PM CST

Class 4A's #3 girls basketball team Liberty Hill is going for the state title after a win over Godley in the semifinals.

Led by future Longhorn Sedona Prince, the Panthers won 49-45.

6'7" junior Prince had 17 points and 16 rebounds and the team rallied from seven down with under three to play.

Liberty Hill plays #1 Argyle in the title game.


