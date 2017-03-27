University of Texas men's swimming and diving win 13th national title Local Sports University of Texas men's swimming and diving win 13th national title The University of Texas won its third national title in a row and 13th overall after winning four of seven events at the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships.

The team also set records in each of the events they won. It's also the second time the team has won three in a row since 2000.

Texas has now passed Michigan for most overall titles.

Coach Eddie Reese says, "We have a saying that if you should win, you should win. We knew Berkeley was picked first going into the meet but we knew if we swam well we'd be hard to beat."

One of the record breaking swimmers was senior Will Licon. Licon became the first Longhorn to win three individual events at a single NCAA Championship meet. He won the 200 IM, 100 breast and 200 breast.

Reflecting on the win, Licon says, "As a little kid I dreamed of going to a school like this. And I think to be a part of something like this is pretty amazing.

You can get more information about the win from University of Texas Athletics here.