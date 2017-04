Round Rock Express open season with thrilling 11th inning win Local Sports Round Rock Express open season with thrilling 11th inning win Thousands of folks headed out to Dell Diamond to catch the Round Rock Express home opener against the Nashville Sounds. A walkoff single in the bottom of the 11th inning gave the Express the 2-1 win over the Sounds.

Express starting pitcher Tyler Wagner struck out four but the win ultimately went to Jaye Chapman.

First run of the season for the Express was courtesy Jason Martinson who drove in Cesar Puello.

The April 6th game was the first in a five game series.

