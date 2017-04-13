Texas Stars beat San Antonio Rampage

By: Dennis de la Peña

Posted:Apr 13 2017 12:12PM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 12:12PM CDT

It's the second to last home game of the season for the Texas Stars and they hosted I-35 rival San Antonio in Cedar Park.

The Stars fell behind early with goaltender Justin Peters unable to stop a score.

Things eventually got tied up and a there was a great goal of Gemel Smith's stick as well.

Stars go on to win 4-3. 

The two teams will play again in the season finale on Saturday (4/15).


