Texas Stars beat San Antonio Rampage

It's the second to last home game of the season for the Texas Stars and they hosted I-35 rival San Antonio in Cedar Park.

The Stars fell behind early with goaltender Justin Peters unable to stop a score.

Things eventually got tied up and a there was a great goal of Gemel Smith's stick as well.

Stars go on to win 4-3.

The two teams will play again in the season finale on Saturday (4/15).