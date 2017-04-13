Vandegrift girls soccer team in UIL State Soccer Tournament Local Sports Vandegrift girls soccer team in UIL State Soccer Tournament Perennial power Vandegrift is one of three Austin area girls teams in the UIL State Soccer Tournament. The Vipers, under head coach Jenifer Hardy, are making their third state appearance in the last four years.

The team is hoping to recapture their 2014 magic when they won it all. And it's looking like they just might. The Vipers have lost just once in 24 games this season and have outscored their five playoff foes 13-2.

"The expectations, you know, what's coming, what does it feel like, the pressure, the fans. There is definitely something to be said to have a few players on the team that really know what that's like and they can share that with the girls who haven't," Coach Hardy says.

Vandegrift meets Katy Tompkins on Friday. Fellow 6A area rep Hendrickson faces Keller while Rouse takes on Aledo.