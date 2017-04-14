Vandegrift lose in girls 6A state semifinal

By: John Hygh

Posted:Apr 14 2017 06:47PM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 06:47PM CDT

The Vandegrift Vipers won a 4A state championship three years ago and were hoping to make it an all area 6A state title match with a win over Katy Tompkins.

Vipers were down 1-0 in the second half when Paige Crossman knocked the ball in for a score and tied the game. 

However Katy Tompkins would add two more goals and eliminate Vandegrift 3-1. The Vipers finish the season at 19-2-4.

This was the third trip to the Final Four for the Vipers.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories