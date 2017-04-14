Vandegrift lose in girls 6A state semifinal Local Sports Vandegrift lose in girls 6A state semifinal The Vandegrift Vipers won a 4A state championship three years ago and were hoping to make it an all area 6A state title match with a win over Katy Tompkins.

Vipers were down 1-0 in the second half when Paige Crossman knocked the ball in for a score and tied the game.

However Katy Tompkins would add two more goals and eliminate Vandegrift 3-1. The Vipers finish the season at 19-2-4.

This was the third trip to the Final Four for the Vipers.