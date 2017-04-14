Hendrickson girls soccer in 6A state title game

By: John Hygh

Posted:Apr 14 2017 07:13PM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 07:13PM CDT

Hendrickson Hawks are making the most of their first appearance in the 6A state tournament.

The Hawks took on Keller in the state semifinals and it was scoreless at the end of regulation. With two minutes in overtime, Hendrickson got a corner kick and Bryana hunter gets a header and sends it into the back of the net.

Hendrickson advances to the state title game and will face off against Katy Tompkins.


