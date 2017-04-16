Hendrickson girls soccer team wins 6A state title Local Sports Hendrickson girls soccer team wins 6A state title Three Austin area high school teams were in the Final Four of the girls state soccer tournament but on championship Saturday only Hendrickson High School, making their first appearance in the state tournament, remained.

The Hawks took on Katy Tompkins in the 6A title game and they led in the first half 1-0 after Kayla Geren followed up on her own shot and scored.

In the second half, senior Kensley Martin got one past the goalie from about 20 yards out and put the Hawks up 2-0.

That's all that was needed as Hendrickson shut out Katy Tompkins to become just the second Austin area team, girls or boys, to take home a soccer title.