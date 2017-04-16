Texas State Maroon & Gold Spring Game

By: John Hygh

Posted:Apr 16 2017 06:43PM CDT

Updated:Apr 16 2017 06:43PM CDT

Head coach Everett Withers and his Bobcats wrapped up spring practices with their annual Maroon & Gold game.

Standouts included Mississippi State transfer quarterback Damian Williams and sophomore running back Anthony Taylor. 

Williams threw for 172 yards and four touchdowns while Taylor had two scores on the ground.

 


