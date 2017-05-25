Westlake wins boys state golf championship

The 6A boys state golf championship wrapped up at Legacy Hills in Georgetown with Callan Nokes and his Westlake Chaps starting the day with a three stroke lead.

Reid Davenport was in the mix for an individual gold but his second round 73 took him just out of medal contention.

Sophomore teammate Matthew Denton birdied on 18 to cap a second round 68 which helped him earn an individual bronze at four under.

Denton and Davenport's efforts helped the Chaparals run away with the team title finishing four under as a team. That was seven strokes better than second place Plano West.

it's Westlake's second title in the last four years. It's also the fourth in Coach Nokes' 15 years to go along with two individual titles.