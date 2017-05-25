Dripping Springs softball team one step from state tournament

The Dripping Springs softball team is just one step away from the state tournament. One of the big reasons is the arm of senior pitcher Kiele Miller.

Miller and her .86 ERA on the season has helped the Tigers reach the Elite 8 of the Class 5A softball playoffs.

Dripping Springs head softball coach Wade Womack says, ""Since they moved the pitching distance to 43 feet anything under one is phenomenal. Back in the 40 feet days before 2010 you saw a lot of that but you don't see that too often anymore."

Senior outfielder Sydney Campbell says Miller brings more than just great pitching to the team. "She's been our backbone pretty much. She brings support."

Miller says she's embracing her role with the team.

"I kind of like the pressure. And I like the fact that it kind of not really rides on me but my team definitely depends on me a lot," Miller says.

Another key piece for Dripping Springs this season is their overall team speed. This year the Tiger shattered their school record with 162 stolen bases. The previous mark was 117.

"Part of that is because our offseason we do a lot of track workouts. And I want to give a shout out to track coach Coach Marisa Parks," Womack says. "She gives us some workouts and we've implemented them and it's paid off on the bases."

Campbell agrees. "It wasn't fun while doing it but it definitely has helped during. Yeah just getting the proper technique and all of that."

Womack says he feels the team is playing its best ball of the season and it's definitely due in part to Miller's performance.

"She (Miller) did a great job for us last year as well but this year she's really stepped up her game. She's starting to get in a zone and really start to realize how good she really can be."