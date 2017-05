The Bowie softball team is looking to scratch a seven year itch by making it back to the state tournament.

The Bulldogs last state trip was in 2010 which is a long time for the program's high standards. Bowie made state three times in a four year span starting in 2007.

The team was twice led by all everything pitcher and eventual University of Texas standout Blaire Luna.

Nearly a decade later, the connection's still there for some of the current players.