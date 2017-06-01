Dripping Springs softball back in state tournament

Related Headlines Dripping Springs softball team one step from...

The Dripping Springs softball team is back in the state tournament for the fifth time but it's still looking for that elusive first state title.

Perhaps a talented alum will get the Tigers to the top? An alum like pitching coach Paige Sandahl. She lead the Tigers to two previous state tourneys as a hard throwing pitcher roughly a decade ago.

Sandahl played in three state tournament games including the 2006 state final. That experience, along with her passion, is invaluable for the current squad.

35-8 Dripping Springs takes on 40-7 Willis at noon on June 2.