Dripping Springs softball back in state tournament

By: Dennis de la Peña

Posted: Jun 01 2017 09:20AM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 09:20AM CDT

The Dripping Springs softball team is back in the state tournament for the fifth time but it's still looking for that elusive first state title.

Perhaps a talented alum will get the Tigers to the top? An alum like pitching coach Paige Sandahl. She lead the Tigers to two previous state tourneys as a hard throwing pitcher roughly a decade ago.

Sandahl played in three state tournament games including the 2006 state final. That experience, along with her passion, is invaluable for the current squad.

35-8 Dripping Springs takes on 40-7 Willis at noon on June 2.

