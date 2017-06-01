Austin Huns to play for first USA Rugby National Championship

By: Dennis de la Peña

Posted: Jun 01 2017 09:52AM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 09:52AM CDT

The Austin Huns Elite Rugby Club is playing for its first ever USA Rugby National Championship in Glendale, Colorado against a New York club.

The Huns are poised to become the first Texas rugby team to win it all.

If you can't make the trip you can watch the live stream on therugbychannel.tv.

