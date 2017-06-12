Historical marker unveiled at Downs Field

Mayor Steve Adler and the City of Austin helped celebrate Austin's history by unveiling a historic marker on Downs Field.

The Neighborhood Partnering Program, Parks Foundation and the city have worked together with partners and donors to preserve the East Austin ballpark and its history.

A plaque of Samuel Houston, whose Negro League minor team the Black Senators played on the ballpark diamond, was placed in Downs Field to recognize and celebrate Austin's storied past in the sport.

Some of baseball's future stars played on Downs Field including Satchel Paige, Smokey Joe Williams and Austin's own Willie Wells.