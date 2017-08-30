Several UT football players affected by Houston flooding

Several University of Texas football players are from Houston and the surrounding areas so as they try to focus on the team's season opener there's no question that their minds will also be on everyone back home.

Junior defensive back P.J. Locke is one of those players. He says his situation is bad and that his whole neighborhood is flooded.

"All the houses are underwater. Luckily our house kind of sits up high so water hasn't made it there yet. Then there's like an alligator place right by the house. They were saying like alligators got loose. It's like 300 alligators. So it's like right by the house," Locke says.

Locke goes on to add that he's "real worried for my family right now. So if you can just like send thoughts and prayers out to them. Even for Houston. That's a scary situation. I have a lot of friends and family in Houston also that's kind of like stuck."