Son pays $1,552 in library fines for books parents borrowed in 1970s

Posted:Dec 24 2016 03:36PM CST

Updated:Dec 24 2016 03:36PM CST

A former Maryland resident figures his parents racked up more than $1,500 in fines for never returning two books that were checked out of the local public library in the mid-70s.

Now Jon Kramer, of Minnesota, has made amends, Fox 5 DC reports. He sent the Montgomery Public Libraries a check in the amount of $1,552.30 to cover the institution’s nickel-a-day late fee.

“We love hearing your childhood memories of the library, but this one is a bit unusual for us!” the library said on Facebook Thursday. The money will fund new book purchases.

Kramer’s parents checked out "The New Way of the Wilderness" by Calvin Rutstrum and 365 Meatless Main Dishes by William Kaufman in 1973 and 1974, the station reported.

He found them when cleaning out his parent’s home in Ontario, Canada. They had moved to Minnesota and then Canada after living in Maryland.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories