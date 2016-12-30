Heat-activated penis implant helps impotence

Scientists have crafted a penis implant that becomes rock hard and stretches out to a whopping eight inches on demand.

All you need to do is heat it up and the experimental device becomes totally rigid.

Thousands of cancer survivors and wounded soldiers rely on implants, but getting an erection from them has proved near impossible in the past.

In addition, around 40 percent of men between the ages of 40 and 70 have issues getting an erection.

