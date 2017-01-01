Army veteran steps in to help man shot at Texas Walmart

An Army vet says his military training kicked in when a man was shot at a Walmart in the Red Bird area of Dallas, Texas on Friday. Rafael Semmler told FOX 4 that he and his family were at the Walmart when they heard gunfire. After making sure his family got out safely, he returned to the store to see if there was anything he could do to help.

“Everybody started running towards us screaming they’re shooting, they’re shooting,” Semmler recalled. “You don’t really think about it, it’s just at that time it’s kind of like instinct, it’s what you’ve been trained to do.”

Semmler was in the military for eleven years as an infantryman and a medic, serving places like Kuwait, Iraq and Bosnia. He said a man had been shot in the arm and losing a lot of blood.

“Instantly, I grabbed shirts, ripped them off, put pressure points on the entrance and exit wound,” Semmler added. “[I] tied it up, told him it’s going to hurt… He just kept telling me ‘please don’t leave me, just stay with me. Stay here.’”

