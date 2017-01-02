Valley twin brothers born in different years Unusual Valley twin brothers born in different years For Holly and Brandon Shay, expecting twins was a surprise. Going into labor on New Year's Eve was shocking, but what makes the birth of their two boys even more unbelievable is the fact that they were born in different years!

AZ TWINS BORN DIFFERENT YEARS! Welcome to the world Sawyer('16) & Everett('17) Shay❤️ Mom & dad are tired, but so in love! @BannerHealth pic.twitter.com/ZReHnW0kyj — Marcy Jones (@MarcyJonesFox10) January 1, 2017

Sawyer, born at 11:51 p.m. on New Year's Eve and just 10 minutes later, Everett was born at 12:01 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"Sawyer was born in 2016... that he was born a year earlier," Dr. Allan Sawyer said.

Twenty-two days away from his retirement, Dr. Sawyer says he couldn't have asked for a better way to end his 25-year career, adding that earning the rare bragging right between hospitals to have the first and last baby born of the year doesn't hurt, either.

"It's like they're all playing poker... what time their baby was born," he said.

Mom and dad are doing just fine. They're a little tired but so in love, and even though the twins are only a few hours old, they've already got a lot of personality.

"Oh yeah... they like to snore and squeak," Holly and Brandon said.

Although the Shays will be leaving the hospital soon with a little more baggage, this isn't goodbye for Dr. Sawyer and the twins.

"We became Facebook friends shortly after midnight... I get to see Sawyer and Everett grow up that way," he said.