Animal control removes anaconda from toilet in Va. apartment

(Photo: Animal Welfare League of Arlington / Facebook)
(Photo: Animal Welfare League of Arlington / Facebook)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 03 2017 04:10PM CST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 05:31PM CST

ARLINGTON, Va. - Animal control officers in Arlington County got a big surprise while responding to a call at an apartment last week – an anaconda in a toilet!

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said Officer Brenys White was able to get the snake out of the toilet safely and bring it back to their shelter.

The humane organization said it was able to find a new home for the snake as a specialist familiar with the species was found to provide care for the juvenile yellow anaconda.

“We highly encourage anyone thinking about having a snake as a pet to do extremely thorough research to determine whether they will be able to adequately care for their snake,” the Animal Welfare League of Arlington wrote on its Facebook page. “Fully grown, Yellow Anacondas can be up to 13ft long and weigh more than 100lbs. They need specialized care and housing, and while they are non-venomous, can be dangerous when they reach full size and are not well-socialized.”


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories