Pistol-packing granny scares off robber

74-year-old Rebbie Roberson shot at an intruder.

Posted:Jan 04 2017 12:29PM CST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 02:46PM CST

74-year-old Rebbie Roberson says she was inside her Texas home when an armed crook forced his way in, but he was in for quite the surprise after the pistol-packing granny fought back.  As the suspect took off running, Roberson fired a few shots but wound up missing.

"Tried to kill him.  Anybody break in on me, I'm going to kill them, " Roberson says.

"Every citizen according to the Texas penal code has the right to defend themselves and their family," Bowie County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Jeff Neal says. "It could have been worse for both individuals both the victim and the suspect. 

The suspect remains at large.


