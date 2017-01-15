Woman charged in adopted daughter's death fostered 30 kids

Posted:Jan 15 2017 04:37PM CST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 04:37PM CST

PHILADELPHIA –  A woman charged along with her boyfriend in the rape, murder and dismemberment of her adopted 14-year-old daughter took in 30 foster kids before her then-husband was deemed a sexual predator.

Former adoption worker Sara Packer and her ex-husband fostered the children from 2000 to 2010, when they led a transient life in northeast Pennsylvania, state officials confirmed on Friday. The state's Department of Human Services said it was reviewing the family's history leading up to the torture death of adopted daughter Grace Packer.

Sara Packer and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, are charged with killing Grace in their Bucks County home before Packer reported her missing in July. Grace's body was found in a wooded area upstate in October, and the couple were charged with murder on Sunday after a joint suicide attempt.

Packer and Sullivan are being held without bail until a preliminary hearing set for next week. Neither has a lawyer listed in court records. But Sullivan apologized as he was led into court, the Intelligencer newspaper reported.

"I'm sorry for what I did," Sullivan said. "It was wrong."

