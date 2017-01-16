Roseville police: Woman stabbed man 9 times when he wouldn't commit to relationship

Posted:Jan 16 2017 07:36AM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 05:12PM CST

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WJBK) - A woman is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment in Roseville, according to Roseville police.

Chief James Berlin tells FOX 2 a man and a woman got into an argument Sunday evening about his refusal to commit to a long-term relationship. Berlin says the man was sleeping and awoke to pain in his back. He rolled over and saw the woman with a steak knife.

Berlin says the man was stabbed 9 times before he was able to get out of the apartment, which was in the 29000 block of Utica Road, near 12 Mile Road.

The man is in the hospital in serious condition, and is expected to survive. The woman has been taken into custody. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been named at this time.

Berlin says the man and the woman met on the internet.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates. 


