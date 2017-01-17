LET IT GO! January 17 is Ditch New Year's Resolutions Day

Exercise
Exercise
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 17 2017 06:20AM CST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 12:51PM CST

They were great while they lasted – but they just have to go!

January 17 - otherwise known as Ditch New Year's Resolutions Day - is the day many abandon the goals they set for themselves as the sun set on New Year’s Eve.

Keeping your resolution isn’t easy. According to an article in the International Business Times, only about 12% of those who make New Year’s Resolution stick to their goal.

IBT says the best way to ensure you keep at your resolution is to change your behavior, write down your goals, focus on one goal at a time, ask yourself questions to influence your behavior, and reward yourself.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories