Toothless woman arrested after deputies discover teeth in stolen vehicle

Posted:Jan 19 2017 10:54AM CST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 11:13AM CST

LADY LAKE, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A Florida woman was arrested recently after deputies discovered her shoes and dentures in a car that had been reported as stolen. 

According to authorities, 31-year-old Lindsey Stanley-McShane appeared to be on drugs when deputies say she was on the ground searching for her shoes and dentures last Friday. 

Nearby was a vehicle that had been reported as stolen with its interior light on.  According to reports that is where deputies found her shoes and teeth.  As a result deputies then arrested McShane and charged her with grand theft auto.

McShane was booked at the Lake County jail where she is currently being held on $10,000 bond.


