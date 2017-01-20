Teen protects school bus from knife-wielding 10-year-old

Posted:Jan 20 2017 07:20PM CST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 07:20PM CST

RIO VISTA, Texas –  Johnson County Deputies took a 10-year-old boy into custody on Thursday after they say he pulled out a knife on a school bus.

A 16-year-old Rio Vista High School student found herself confronting the danger directly to protect others on that bus.

Alexis Landry may only be 16 years old but is wise beyond her years. She found herself playing the role of protector and used her body to shield her classmates from a boy with a knife.

“He made a hand gesture towards someone with the knife in his hand,” she recalled. “And he was putting it up to a little boy’s throat.”

Read more on FOX NEWS


